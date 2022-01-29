Corporators in Anakapalle zone complain about staff shortage

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 January 2022

They also want construction of community institutions during ‘Coffee with Corporators’

Apart from the major civic issues like bad roads and improper drains, Corporators from Anakapalle Zone sought the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G. Lakshmisha and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, to focus on constructing community institutions like Kalyana Mandapams, open gyms and open parks in Anakapalle town. The corporators listed out civic issues being faced by the public in their Wards from 80 to 84, during the ‘Coffee with Corporators’ programme which was held at Anakapalle on Saturday.

This is the second meeting being organised as part of the programme which was initiated by the GVMC to have a close interaction with the corporators and learn about their local issues. The last meeting was held with the elected representatives from Zones I and II, during the first week of the month.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that the five corporators from Anakapalle have brought the issue of scarcity of municipal staff in the region. The staff are inadequate in several wings of the corporation. The problem would be communicated with the higher-ups immediately, he said.

He said that the issue of drinking water scarcity on the outskirt areas was also brought to the notice of the GVMC during the meeting. The corporators also complained about the menace of pigs and dogs at many colonies, he added.

“As part of Ward Development Plan, roads and drains will be laid or repaired in many colonies. Already the works are in tender stage. The other issues which were brought to our notice will be listed out and will be scrutinised as per priority,” he said.

Later, the GVMC Commissioner took part in a Swachh Survekshan awareness programme at Anakapalle.