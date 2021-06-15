Contract workers’ stir hits garbage collection

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 June 2021

They seek release of pending salaries and health allowances

Door-to-door garbage collection and clearing of garbage in colonies were severely affected at many parts of the city as the sanitary staff/workers (contract) of the corporation continued their strike on the second day demanding that the government address their demands, here on Tuesday.

The sanitary workers with the support of members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have been staging protests at various parts of the city in the form of rallies. After staging a protest near GVMC building on Monday, the workers conducted an agitation at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. The sanitary staff demanded that the government release their pending salaries and health allowances immediately. Due to the COVID-19, they also demanded that the State government provide safety gear and also sought jobs to the family members of those workers who have lost their lives. They alleged that despite submitting representations to the officials a number of times, their demands were never solved.

Meanwhile, dumper bins at many colonies were seen overflowing and emanating bad odour in surroundings. The protesters have also tried to stop GVMC sanitary vehicles near Zone VI and asked permanent workers to support their cause. As situation turned tense, GVMC Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao reached the spot and convinced protesters to allow the vehicles. “Yes there were a few issues, but the GVMC has made alternative arrangements to ensure that people are not put to discomfort. About 1,000 permanent workers have been clearing the dumper bins from most of the areas,” Mr. Sanyasi Rao said.