Condition of women deteriorated under YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh, alleges BJMM national secretary

Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha(BJMM) national secretary Padmaja Menon, who arrived here on a tour of Visakhapatnam as part of ‘Pravas Yojana’ programme, visited various anganwadis and reviewed the implementation of programmes, being undertaken for the development of women and children, here on Wednesday.

Later, Ms. Menon addressed a media conference along with BJMM State president Nirmala Kishore, MLC and BJP State general secretary P.V.N. Madhav, at the BJP office. She said that a study was being conducted on the problems pertaining to women, children and transgenders. The condition of women under the YSR Congress Party rule in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated and a ground-level report would be submitted to the Centre on it, she said.

She said that the exercise was already completed in Punjab. It would be done in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Women run the family system and they were aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes being implemented for them. She said that while the Centre was implementing several welfare programmes for transgenders, the State government was not considerate towards them.

Mr. Madhav said that Central Ministers would be touring some of the Parliamentary constituencies as part of the efforts to strengthen the party. He said it was not right to limit the Assembly sessions, scheduled to begin on September 15, to five days. Several issues have to be discussed. It was said that the three capitals Bill would be discussed, he added.

A meeting would be convened by the Centre to discuss on the problems pertaining to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The Assembly session would have to deliberate on what issues have to be raised at that meeting, Mr. Madhav said. The MLC alleged that apart from bifurcation, the governments which came subsequently were also responsible for the woes of the State.

The injustice being meted out to Andhra Pradesh by the neighbouring States should also be discussed. The previous government had shifted from Hyderabad without thinking of the assets, which were due to Andhra Pradesh. He said that anganwadi workers were not being paid their salaries for the past four months though the Centre was bearing 90% of the expenditure on their salaries.

Party’s zonal in-charge Nalini, Kameswaramma, city unit Mahila Morcha president Sujatha, BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati and general secretary Dilip Varma were present.