CM Jagan Mohan Reddy trying to take Rushikonda constructions for lease, alleges TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

October 14, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on October 14, Mr. Murthy said that since the constructions come under the CRZ, no residential property is allowed. "So Jagan government is trying to take it on lease," he said.

The Hindu Bureau

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former MLA and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to take Rushikonda constructions on lease for a period of 33 years. He alleged that the Mr. Jagan do not have money to run ‘Anna Canteens’ to feed the poor, but he has spent nearly ₹300 crore for the constructions at Rushikonda.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on October 14, Mr. Murthy said that since the constructions come under the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ), no residential property is allowed. “So Jagan government is trying to take it on lease,” he said.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded an inquiry over the constructions on the Rushikonda hill.

