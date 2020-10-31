CM attends wedding in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 October 2020 01:21 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding ceremony of Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri’s daughter Suma with Chinnam Naidu here on Friday. Mr. Jagan arrived at 5.25 p.m. in a special flight and went straight to the hotel at Beach Road, where the function was being held. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishna Das and Pushpa Srivani, Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and a few others. Mr. Jagan greeted the couple on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Ministers M. Srinivasa Rao and D. Krishnadas, Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police, Manish Kumar Sinha and a few others. Mr. Jagan left for Vijayawada at around 6.48 p.m.

Statue unveiled

Earlier in the day Home Minister M. Sucharitha unveiled statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar near Head Post office, at One Town here . She was accompanied by Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and a few other officials. The programme was coordinated by SC/ST Employees Welfare Association.