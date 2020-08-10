Cleanliness drive launched in Waltair division

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 August 2020 23:42 IST

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R) launched a cleanliness drive with the motto of keeping the railway premises clean and hygienic on Monday.

The drive would be observed at various stations and trains of the division, as per guidelines from the Ministry of Railways. NGOs can also participate in the cleanliness activity. Officers and staff participated in mass cleanliness activity at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Civil Defence personnel also conducted cleanliness drive in the railway colony premises. The mission will continue till August 16. The special cleanliness drive will focus on cleanliness drives at stations, colonies, trains, work sites and edge of platforms apart from collection of plastic waste, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.

