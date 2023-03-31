ADVERTISEMENT

Clean water tanks every month at railway stations, orders panel

March 31, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) nominated by the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways on Thursday directed Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy to ensure that the water tanks at every railway station are cleaned every month.

“Though the PAC team has expressed satisfaction over the condition at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, they have noticed that many stations lack such services,” according to the railway sources.

The committee members met the DRM on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PAC panel inspected the facilities at the designated railway stations of the Division from March 26 to 30 before meeting the DRM. The inspected stations included Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Borra Caves, Similiguda, Araku, Gorapur, Machhakunda Road, Darliput, Damanjodi and Koraput. They conducted inspections at Visakhapatnam station on Thursday.

The PAC panel comprises Dilip Kumar Mallick, Abhijit Das, Nirmala Kishore Bollina, Gottala Uma Rani and GV Manjunatha and Parshuram Mahto.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US