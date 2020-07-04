‘Chaturmasya deeksha’ from today

Visakhapatnam

04 July 2020 22:29 IST

Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Maha Swamy, Head of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, Pendurthy, and Uttara Peethadipathi Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swamy will undertake ‘chaturmasya deeksha’ at Rishikesh from July 5 to September 2. Sri Swaroopanandendra Mahaswamy will be completing his 25th chaturmasya deeksha this year while Sri Swatmanandendra Swamy will be undertaking his second deeksha this year, according to a statement issued by the peetham on Saturday.

