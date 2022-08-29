Cases booked against Sai Priya’s father in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after cases were booked by the city police against Sai Priya and her alleged lover Ravi Teja, cases were booked against the father of Sai Priya on Monday for reportedly giving wrong information to the police, which led to the police and the Indian Coast Guard launch a rescue operation.

It may be remembered that Sai Priya had gone missing from RK Beach on July 25 and later appeared in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cases were booked against Sai Priya and Ravi Teja following court orders for wasting resources and valuable time of the police and the Indian Coast Guard.