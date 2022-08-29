Cases booked against Sai Priya’s father in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent
August 29, 2022 23:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after cases were booked by the city police against Sai Priya and her alleged lover Ravi Teja, cases were booked against the father of Sai Priya on Monday for reportedly giving wrong information to the police, which led to the police and the Indian Coast Guard launch a rescue operation.

It may be remembered that Sai Priya had gone missing from RK Beach on July 25 and later appeared in Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cases were booked against Sai Priya and Ravi Teja following court orders for wasting resources and valuable time of the police and the Indian Coast Guard.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app