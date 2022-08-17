Car driver stabbed to death in broad daylight in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A car driver was murdered in broad daylight near Ushodaya Junction under MVP police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, 32, a resident of Appughar.

Citing the findings of primary investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Sub Division) R.V.S.N. Murthy said four persons —Anil Kumar; Shyam Prakash, a resident of Adarsh Nagar; and two others had come to a bar at Ushodaya Junction at around 1.15 p.m. They reportedly consumed liquor till 4 p.m., and there was a verbal altercation between Anil and Shyam.

ADVERTISEMENT

At around 4.10 p.m., when Anil came out of the bar, Shyam Prakash allegedly stabbed him with a knife multiple times in full public glare. Anil died on the spot. Passersby were seen capturing Anil’s body lying in a pool of blood on their phones. The videos and photographs were widely shared on social media platforms.

A search has been launched to trace Shyam Prakash who is absconding.

The police said that they were yet to verify the criminal history of the accused and the deceased.

The MVP Police have registered a case and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

With this murder, Visakhapatnam reported four cases in the last one month in which five people were killed. Two murders were reported in MVP Police Station limits, while two cases were reported from Pendurthi Police Station limits, in which three persons had died.

On July 23, a 38-year-old man was killed by a rowdy-sheeter over a dispute over repayment of ₹500 at China Waltair. On August 7, a watchman and his wife were killed in an under construction apartment at Sapthagiri Nagar under Pendurthi Police Station limits.

A week later, another woman was killed at Nagamali layout at Sujatha Nagar, Pendurthi. The police have arrested serial killer Ch. Ram Babu for Pendurthi murders. Similarly, a rowdy-sheeter was arrested in the China Waltair murder case.