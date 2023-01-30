ADVERTISEMENT

Budding cricketer makes Visakhapatnam proud

January 30, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Right-arm medium pacer Md. Shabnam was a part of the team India that won the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup

The Hindu Bureau

Md. Shabnam

Md. Shabnam, the budding right-arm medium pacer from Visakhapatnam, has made the city proud by being part of the U-19 team that has won the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Shafali Verma.

The 15-year-old made her presence felt by clocking a delivery speed of about 116 kmph. In a match against the UAE team, she took one wicket in her three-over spell and another in the match against Bangladesh, by giving only seven runs in her three overs.

Being the youngest in the team, Shabnam can play at least two U-19 World Cups, said her father Md. Shakil, who trained her. Shabnam, who idolises Jhulan Goswami, will be returning to the city on February 4. She will write her tenth class examination in March this year.

“Shabnam has a bright future. She is a very dedicated and focused cricketer,” said secretary of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association K. Parthasarthi.

According to fitness coach Vanka Murali, Shabnam is young and has years of cricket ahead of her. “Shabnam is not only quick through the air and off the pitch but also has a good inswinger. She can surprise the opposition with her pace and bounce,” said Mr. Murali. Meanwhile, cricketers in the city are planning to give her a rousing welcome.

