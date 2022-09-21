BSNL signs MoU with APSCHE to provide internships to students

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 21, 2022 09:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL CGM (AP) B. Suresh Krishna exchanging the MoU documents with APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahmed in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the BSNL and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to provide internship facilities to students under the Skill Development Programme in Amaravati.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The district-wise internships of the BSNL will be circulated to all District Collectors, who have been nominated the as the chairman of the Internship Committee of the respective district. The Collectors will send the information to the Registrar of the universities of the respective districts, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app