BSNL signs MoU with APSCHE to provide internships to students

BSNL CGM (AP) B. Suresh Krishna exchanging the MoU documents with APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahmed in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the BSNL and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to provide internship facilities to students under the Skill Development Programme in Amaravati.

The district-wise internships of the BSNL will be circulated to all District Collectors, who have been nominated the as the chairman of the Internship Committee of the respective district. The Collectors will send the information to the Registrar of the universities of the respective districts, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.