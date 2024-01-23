BJP MP GVL to organise Republic Day Utsav on January 26 and 27 at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

January 23, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

After organising Sankranti Celebrations on a grand scale recently, Rajya Sabha member from the BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao will be organising Republic Day Utsav on January 26 and 27 at the RK Beach here.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that as part of the celebrations, a Freedom Colours Walk will be organised on the Beach Road on January 26 in which a large number of people are expected to participate. This is being done to instil a sense of nationalism and patriotism among the youth, he said, adding that T-shirts in tri-colour will be given free to participants who register in advance.

Fancy dress competition

He also said that to encourage and engage children and their parents, fancy dress competition on patriotism theme will be organised on January 26 and 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Musical nights

On both these days, musical nights will be organised with patriotism as the main theme from 5 p.m. He informed that celebrities and renowned artistes will participate in the musical night and other performances.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the inspiration for conducting such non-political programmes to promote culture and inculcate good values among the youth.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, along with former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and BJP district president Medapati Raveendra, unveiled the Republic Day Utsav poster and audio-visual teaser.

