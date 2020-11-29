Beware of fake job notifications: KGH Superintendent

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 November 2020 01:00 IST

Officials from King George Hospital (KGH) said that a picture of job notification going viral on social media regarding job openings for staff nurses and lab technicians was fake.

KGH Superintendent of P. Mythili said that the KGH issued its last recruitment notification during July and the recruitment process was completed. The KGH did not issue any job notifications after July 25, she said. Dr. Mythili said that a number of youth were approaching the hospital due to the fake notifications and urged people not to believe in them.

