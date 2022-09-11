Be punctual and provide better service to patients, Health Minister tells KGH doctors in Visakhapatnam

She receives feedback from patients in the hospital

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 11, 2022 19:22 IST

V. Rajini

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has asked the doctors to be punctual while attending to their duties at the hospital and provide better service to the patients. She conducted surprise checks at various wards in King George Hospital along with Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Sunday.

Ms. Rajini has inspected the casualty, where she interacted with patients and received feedback on the services from them. She enquired about the toilet facilities, food and medicines being provided at the hospital. She also visited a few wards, checked case sheets and enquired about the services being offered and patient count with the doctors. The district in-charge Minister also asked KGH Superintendent P. Mythili to ensure that sanitary as well as security staff wear ID cards without fail. She also said that Arogya Mithras and nurses should be available to patients round the clock. She also instructed the hospital authorities to maintain good sanitation at all the wards and on the premises of KGH.

