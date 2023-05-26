ADVERTISEMENT

Be on your best behaviour, police counsel Visakhapatnam photographers

May 26, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police also asked the photographers to contact them if they come across any suspicious elements

The Hindu Bureau

Local photographers eking out a living by shooting pictures of people at city beaches were on Thursday counselled by the police to be on their best behaviour with visitors.

At a meeting convened at the III Town police station by the city police for local photographers working at RK Beach, YMCA and Rushikonda, III Town Inspector K. Rama Rao said the police would not take kindly to any complaints of misbehaviour lodged by visitors.

Police also asked the photographers to contact them if they come across any suspicious elements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 100 photographers attended the meeting. The details of the photographers were noted down by the Sachivalayam staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US