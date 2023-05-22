Barkudia limbless skink sighted at Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Visakhapatnam

May 22, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The first-ever sighting of Barkudia limbless skink (Barkudiamelanostica), a small reptile, renowned for its unique limbless body and extraordinary adaptation, which has long eluded scientific observation, has been reported at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary here on Monday.

The finding marks a significant milestone in the field of herpetology and reaffirms the sanctuary’s importance as a biodiversity hotspot. The sighting of the limbless skink, on International Day of Biodiversity, makes it all the more special. The discovery of the existence of the Barkudia limbless skink, which was believed to be endemic to Visakhapatnam region, was undertaken by Yagnapathy Adari, Project Scientist, working with the AP Forest Department.

The Barkudia limbless skink, fossorial in nature, is characterised by its elongated body, muddy brown colouration, and absence of limbs, a unique adaptation to its environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Visakhapatnam Forest Division has initiated several measures for protection and conservation of this rare and extraordinary reptile. The Forest Department is developing Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary as an ecotourism and nature sensitisation centre, and will soon become a major tourist attraction in the city, said Anant Shankar, District Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam.