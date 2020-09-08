AU V-C hints at online classes from September 21

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 00:25 IST

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that online classes for PG and engineering students should begin from September 21.

At a meeting with Principals of AU Colleges on Monday, Prof. Reddy called upon them to make the necessary arrangements for online classes and said the university would extend all the necessary assistance in this regard. He directed the examination officials to make arrangements for holding of examinations by the month-end. In charge Registrar G.V. Ravindra Babu, Principals Peri Srinivasa Rao, K. Srinivasa Rao, K.V. Ramana Murthy, SK Bhatti, K. Rajendra Karmakar and Madhusudhan and Examination Wing officials were among those present.

Advertising

Advertising