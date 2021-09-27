AU exams rescheduled

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 September 2021 01:16 IST

Officials of Andhra University have announced that the examination schedule to be held on September 27 in respect of Under Graduate (professional)/ Post Graduate and professional courses are rescheduled between October 1 and 8. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan in a release on Sunday said that the decision was taken in the view of the proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’ and to avoid inconvenience to the students.

