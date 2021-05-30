ATM robbery case solved in eight hours, one held

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2021 19:31 IST

₹57,000 was recovered from the accused, say police

The city police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stealing about ₹58,000 from an ATM on the VIP Road here on May 29. The arrested was identified as P. Siva, a painter from New Resapuvanipalem area in the city.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a Senior Manager of a private bank G. Srinivasa Sarma approached the III Town police and informed that they found that on May 29 at about 3.15 p.m., an unidentified person entered the ATM kiosk and stole ₹58,200 after forcibly opening the outer door of the chest.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on the complaint, the police formed special teams and solved the case within eight hours. Police said that CCTVs had helped them in the investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the accused was arrested at Siddardha Nagar and ₹57,000 was recovered from him. The accused is being produced before the court in the city.

‘Chance offence’

Police said that investigation revealed it was a chance offence. On May 29, the accused came to the ATM and tried to withdraw money. When the transaction failed, he pulled open the ATM door. The cash fillers might have forgotten to lock the ATM door after filling the cash on the previous day and the door opened, the police added.

The police said that about ₹10.42 lakh cash was available in the ATM at that time.