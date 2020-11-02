Arogyasri hospitals discuss problems due to pandemic

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 November 2020 10:01 IST

The Arogyasri Network Hospitals Association of Navyaandhra Pradesh (ANHAAP) at its annual meeting here on Sunday discussed about the problems of hospitals in the pandemic situation.

B. Narendra Reddy, association president, said that about 200 persons were dependent on each hospital. The clearance of ₹650 crore arrears by the State government has enabled the private hospitals to continue their services.

He said that the hospitals were providing services to COVID patients also.

Six months ago, these hospitals were not in a position to pay the salaries of their staff but Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiative in clearing the pending dues, came to their rescue.

Now, the dues are being paid in two weeks.

Package rates

Dr. Narendra Reddy said that the government would be apprised of the need to increase the package rates, being given through Arogyasri Trust, so that the hospitals could provide even better services.

Association secretary P.B. Kameswara Rao, North Andhra secretary Ramana Murthy and representative K. Tirumala Prasad were among those who participated in the meeting.