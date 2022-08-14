Army Agnipath recruitment rally begins in Visakhapatnam

Aspirants returning home after taking part in Agnipath Army recruitment drive at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Agnipath Army recruitment rally kickstarted at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium here on Sunday morning. The recruitment rally is being held for aspirants from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli, Parvatipuram Manyam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Krishna, Eluru, Kakinada, and NTR district, and from the Union territory of Yanam (Puducherry).

Around 60,000 candidates have applied for the recruitment rally, which will be held till August 31. Around 2,700 aspirants are believed to have attended the rally on the first day. From the second day, around 4,000 aspirants are expected to take part. Aspirants started arriving at the venue from Saturday evening. The district administration has imposed one-way traffic on the double road from Sea Horse Junction to Ramakrishna Bazaar Junction. The road beside the Indira Priyadarshini stadium was divided into blocks by arranging barricades and allotted to the candidates as ‘waiting area’. The candidates were allowed into the ground from the early hours in a phased manner.

Tight security

The entire stadium was taken into control by the army personnel. Strict watch was kept by the authorities and outsiders were not being allowed into the stadium. The army personnel have also arranged boards around the venue appealing to the aspirants not to fall a prey to touts.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Station) Visakhapatnam City, S. Sravan Kumar, said that around 400 police personnel were deployed to assist the army officials for the smooth conduct of the programme. The police would also ensure there was no hindrance to the traffic in the surrounding areas, he said.