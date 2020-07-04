Applications invited for admission into Model Schools

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 July 2020 22:32 IST

English is the medium of instruction, says DEO

The District Education Department is inviting applications from interested students to join Class VI in the Adarsh Schools (Model Schools) for the academic year 2020-21. Applications for the five Adarsh Schools – Tegada (Kasimkota mandal), Patipalle (Munagapaka), Manchala (Cheedikada), Marupaka (Ravikamatham) and Vemulapudi(Narsipatnam) will be taken online.

The admissions would be chosen through lottery process following reservation rules. English is the medium of instruction and students need not pay any fee, said District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy.

Explaining the eligibility criteria for the schools, the DEO said that OC/BC students should have born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2010. Similarly, SC/ST students should have born between September 1, 2006 and August 31, 2010. They should have studied in government schools during the academic year 2018-19 and 2019-20. They should have passed Class V.

Interested can apply in www.cse.ap.gov.in/apms.ap.gov.in by paying the application fee through online between July 6, 2020 to July 25, 2020. For O.C/B.Cs, the application fee is ₹100 and for SC/ST, the fee is ₹50. For more information, interested can also contact Principals of the schools, Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) and also the Education Department office.