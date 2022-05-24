Andhra Pradesh: State govt. failed to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, says BJP

May 24, 2022 19:32 IST

‘YSR Congress Party will be taught a lesson in the next elections’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has wondered how Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will convince prospective entrepreneurs at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on investing in Andhra Pradesh, when taxes are being increased in the State.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Raju said that the Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel on November 5, 2021 and now on May 21. The BJP-ruled States had reduced VAT and provided relief to the people. However, Mr. Jagan was obstinate and declined to reduce it. He said that the YSR Congress Party government would be taught a lesson in the next elections.

Referring to the alleged murder of driver Subramanyam by YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, the BJP leader said that the SP had confirmed that the MLC has admitted his guilt. He said that the YSRCP has sent such a person with criminal history to the Legislative Council. The State government has failed to condemn the murder by the MLC., he alleged.

Mr. Raju sought to know why the State government was not distributing the rice, supplied by the Centre, to the poor during the last two months. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were trying to cover it up by alleging that the Centre was not supplying the rice. He said that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s statement that he would not allow the Opposition vote to be split was causing apprehension among the YSRCP leaders. This was evident in their asking the Opposition parties to contest independently. He alleged that the funds for ‘Amma Vodi’ were not being released by the State government.

BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati said that the government should control the growing drug trade in Visakhapatnam before it went out of hand.

BJP district general secretary V.S.N. Prasad Koppisetty was also present at the media conference.