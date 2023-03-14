Andhra Pradesh: North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency election records 69.47% polling

March 14, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A total poll percentage of 69.47 was recorded in the North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency MLC election held on Monday. The total number of graduate voters in the six districts of North Andhra is 2,89,214, including 1,27,526 men, 73,162 women and 2 transgenders. Of them 2,00,926 had voted.

Interestingly, among the six districts in the graduates constituency, Visakhapatnam, which has the highest number of voters and also urban population, reported the least polling percentage of 62.24. The total graduate voters in the district is 1,05,697. The number includes 36,532 men, 29,255 women and two transgenders. Of them, only 65,789 graduates have exercised their franchise.

Srikakulam district registered 72.05%. The district has 52,256 graduate voters, including 25,883 men and 11,534 women. Of them, 37,653 had voted in the elections. Parvathipuram Manyam district has 18,520 voters, including 9,002 men and 4,617 women. Of them, 13,619 voted taking the polling percentage to 73.54.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram district has 58,502 voters, of whom 29,280 are men and 14,700 are women. Of them 43,980 voted in the elections, taking the polling per centage to 75.18. Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district has 11,525 voters, including 5,947 men and 2,415 women. Of them 8,362 voted, taking the poll percentage to 72.56. Anakapalli district has total graduate voters of 42,714, including 20,882 men and 10,641 women. Of them, 31,523 voters exercised their franchise. This takes the polling percentage in the district to 73.80.

Ballot boxes sealed

Meanwhile, the ballot boxes pertaining to all the six districts have reached the Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium here, according to an official release issued on Tuesday morning.

The ballot boxes are stored in six strongrooms, and the rooms were sealed in the presence of District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Election Observer Siddharth Jain, DROs of the six districts and the contesting candidates.

Joint Collector K.S/ Viswanathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Sunil Garud, DRO Srinivasa Murthy and election staff were present.

Later, Mr. Mallikarjuna held a meeting with the contesting candidates at Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium on the polling percentage, in the presence of Election Observer Siddharth Jain. The Collector said that the polling in all six districts was held peacefully and thanked all the polling staff.

A random inspection of the ballot papers was made in the presence of Mr. Jain. He checked the details of the voters, who turned up in large numbers before the closing time at some of the booths. He also checked the details of tender voters. The contesting candidates expressed their views on the conduct of the elections