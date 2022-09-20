MRPS seeks early decision on categorisation of SCs

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 20, 2022 09:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga paying tributes to the statue of Ambedkar, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

ADVERTISEMENT

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga has demanded that the Centre take an early decision on categorisation of SCs.

He was speaking at the national executive meeting of MRPS and its affiliated associations held at the Ambedkar Bhavan, near Bullayya College, here on Monday.

The MRPS leader said that the previous governments were also asked to take an early decision on the issue. He recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had discussed the issue with the Congress government at the Centre. He said that the YSR Congress Party government had adopted a resolution on SC categorisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said at that the State government should discuss the issue of categorisation of SCs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and get a favourable response from them. He said that the BJP had also promised an assurance on categorisation in the past.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TDP leader Sri Bharat, who extended support to the meeting, said that the TDP would give total support to categorisation of SCs, if it was voted to power. He said that categorisation would improve education and employment prospects for SCs. He also said that the TDP was extending total support to the padayatra by farmers for the capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app