MRPS seeks early decision on categorisation of SCs

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga has demanded that the Centre take an early decision on categorisation of SCs.

He was speaking at the national executive meeting of MRPS and its affiliated associations held at the Ambedkar Bhavan, near Bullayya College, here on Monday.

The MRPS leader said that the previous governments were also asked to take an early decision on the issue. He recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had discussed the issue with the Congress government at the Centre. He said that the YSR Congress Party government had adopted a resolution on SC categorisation.

He said at that the State government should discuss the issue of categorisation of SCs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and get a favourable response from them. He said that the BJP had also promised an assurance on categorisation in the past.

TDP leader Sri Bharat, who extended support to the meeting, said that the TDP would give total support to categorisation of SCs, if it was voted to power. He said that categorisation would improve education and employment prospects for SCs. He also said that the TDP was extending total support to the padayatra by farmers for the capital.