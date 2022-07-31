Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: liquor revenue increased by three times under YSRCP rule, alleges Telugu Mahila chief

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM July 31, 2022 18:14 IST
Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita has taken exception to the statement of Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has not included prohibition in its election manifesto.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, she said that it was a shame that the Minister was talking in such a manner and challenged him to make such statements at a public meeting in Anakapalli. She alleged that the points mentioned in the YSRCP manifesto were all ‘lies’ and hence it was a ‘waste paper’. She burnt a copy of the manifesto.

She claimed that the Telugu Desam Party government was neither dependent on the revenue from liquor sales nor had it sanctioned any schemes on the basis of liquor revenue. She alleged that the revenue from liquor has increased by three times under the YSR Congress Party government.

‘Protocol violation’

TDP Parliament district general secretary Pasarla Prasad alleged that the YSRCP leaders were not honouring protocol in Visakhapatnam district and were not giving the minimum respect to TDP corporators by ignoring them even in the division-level functions. He alleged that corporators belonging to the Kapu caste, were being ill-treated by the YSRCP coordinators. He said that the TDP would lodge a complaint with the Collector in this regard

