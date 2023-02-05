ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government has not submitted proposal for Vizag Metro Rail project so far, says GVL

February 05, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The Centre will provide Viability Gap Funding up to 20% for the project while the remaining funds have to be raised by the State government through loans’

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has reiterated that the State government has not submitted the proposal for the Vizag Metro Rail project so far though the Centre had asked for the same long ago.

He was responding to the query raised by Sohan Hattangadi, honorary secretary, Citizen’s Association for Responsible Tourism (CART), at the ‘Intellectuals conference on Union Budget’, organised by the BJP here on Sunday.

Mr. Hattangadi wondered what had happened to the Vizag Metro Rail project, for which the deadline was 2024. Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the Centre had asked for proposals from the State government for the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects. The Centre would provide Viability Gap Funding up to 20% for the project while the remaining funds have to be raised by the State government through loans. The project could be taken up under the PPP mode, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Narasimha Rao said: “Vizag definitely needs a world class Metro and the State government should not delay submission of the proposal for the same any longer.”

Later, Mr. Hattangadi submitted a memorandum to the MP seeking his cooperation in selecting Visakhapatnam as one of the 50 tourist destinations in the country proposed to be developed as international destinations, in the recent Budget. Mr. Narsimha Rao had said earlier that these 50 destinations would be developed with 100% Central government funds and the State government should take advantage of it by sending proposals to the Centre.

The CART representative noted in his representation that Visakhapatnam has all the attributes to become an attractive tourist destination with sea, hills, forests, heritage sites and good connectivity apart from the potential to develop as a top-class tourist destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US