Andhra Pradesh: fire breaks out at shop at Parawada

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT A minor fire broke out at a shop at Parawada area in Anakapalli district on Friday morning. There were no casualties. Police suspect that electric shock-circuit could be the reason for the fire. As per the police, it is a pan shop-cum-kiosk where generally puja items are sold. Parawada police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT