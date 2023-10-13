Andhra Cricket Association with the support of BCCI will build a cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, says IT Minister

October 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has taken a decision to construct a new international cricket stadium with world class facilities on the lines of Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, in Visakhapatnam, with a budget of around ₹300 crore. He said that on behalf of the State government, they would allot feasible land for the stadium. He said that already the officials have suggested three to four locations, which are suitable for the stadium.

He was speaking while felicitating Indian Cricketer Kona Srikar Bharat, which was organised by ‘Care for Cricket’ organisation here on Thursday.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Amarnath announced that after playing ICC World Test Championship Final, Mr. Bharat had met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. After the meeting, Mr. Jagan had decided to appoint Mr. Bharat as Group I officer and also allot 1,000 sq.yards of land in Visakhapatnam. The Minister said that in future if Bharat is interested, the State Government would support in starting a cricket academy to nurture young talent. He said that the State government will be organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’ from December in 15,000 secretariats across the State.

YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy said that Bharat showed determination, dedication and hardwork to secure a place in the Indian cricket team and playing in the World Test Championship. Reiterating that the State Government is giving priority to sports and encouraging talented youth apart from providing infrastructure and amenities. He said that they would ask District Collector to finalise land for the new cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam and added that Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the world class cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

During his felicitation ceremony, Mr. Bharat attributed his success to the constant support of his parents and his coach. He also thanked Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA), Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and his teammates. “I have started playing cricket since the age of nine. My love for the game always remains the same. I am grateful that I chose cricket. I would put my all efforts to make the country proud,” he said.

Mr. Bharat also thanked Mr. Jagan for the constant support.

“When I met our Chief Minister, he had given a lot of support. I still remember his words – ‘Let the State and National Flag fly high’,”

He also said that with the support being given by the government, more youth should perform better in various sports in the coming years.

Coach of Mr. Bharat, J. Krishna Rao, said that adapting to the situation has been the greatest asset for the Indian wicket keeper batsmen. Moreover he always keeps his focus, Mr. Krishna Rao said. “Even when he was rested during West Indies series, Bharat underwent training programme but did not take a break,” he said.

ACA Secretary S.R Gopinath Reddy said that since the last four years, a number of players, both men and women, have started to represent the country – in U-19 as well as national teams. He also said that many youth are showcasing their talent in Andhra Premier League (APL) since the last two years.

Dr. Adinarayana Rao, senior police officer S. Vidya Sagar Naidu, former AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and others were present.

