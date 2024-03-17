ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli District Collector and SP inspect checkposts as part of election duty

March 17, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Anakapalli

They direct employees to thoroughly check the vehicles passing through the checkposts

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli Collector and District Election Officer Ravi Pattan Shetty and Superintendent of Police K.V. Muralikrishna on Sunday night inspected the checkpost at Vempadu in Nakkapalli mandal as apart of the election duties and implementation of the model code of conduct. The staff have been ordered to thoroughly check the vehicles passing through the checkpost.

According to the district police, the district has nine checkposts, including the Vempadu checkpost, on the National Highway-16. On Sunday, the district officials inspected both Vempadu adn Tandava checkposts, the police sources said.

