Anakapalli District Collector and SP inspect checkposts as part of election duty

March 17, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Anakapalli

Anakapalli Collector and District Election Officer Ravi Pattan Shetty and Superintendent of Police K.V. Muralikrishna on Sunday night inspected the checkpost at Vempadu in Nakkapalli mandal as apart of the election duties and implementation of the model code of conduct. The staff have been ordered to thoroughly check the vehicles passing through the checkpost.

According to the district police, the district has nine checkposts, including the Vempadu checkpost, on the National Highway-16. On Sunday, the district officials inspected both Vempadu adn Tandava checkposts, the police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.