All steps taken to check spread of infection: DRM

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2020 23:20 IST

‘Automatic video thermal scanner installed at railway station’

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has said that adequate care is being taken by the railways to prevent the spread of coronavirus through passengers, who are travelling by special trains and also railway personnel, who are working in the frontline.

Addressing a virtual media conference here on Wednesday, the DRM said that an automatic video thermal scanner with artificial intelligence has been installed at the entry of Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The scanner could screen 30 passengers at a time apart from a keeping a record of the passengers for future reference.

‘₹1,000-crore loss’

He said that Waltair Division had incurred a loss of ₹1,000 crore in both freight and passenger sectors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. He said that all ongoing works were in progress despite the lockdown. The movement of regular trains could be expected only after COVID-19 was fully under control.

Earlier, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar gave a power point presentation on various safety works, developmental activities, freight transport, incentives, and other initiatives taken by the division during the lockdown period. The loss incurred in goods traffic was due to industrial slowdown and shortage of workforce due to the pandemic.