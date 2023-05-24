ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air decides to withdraw services from Visakhapatnam

May 24, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Airline CEO promised to relaunch operations from the city in a year, says GVL

The Hindu Bureau

Akasa Air has decided to withdraw its flights from Visakhapatnam, after introducing them to Bengaluru and Mumbai about six months ago, according to reliable sources. The decision is a big shock to the people of the city, says Ravi Teja, a frequent flier to Bengaluru.

“This a setback for air travellers from Vizag,” A.P. Air Travellers Association (APATA) representative O. Naresh Kumar said. “IndiGo and Akasa Air, operating to Bengaluru in a gap of 15 minutes, may be the reason for the drop in occupancy,” says Mr. Ravi Teja.

Akasa Air is operating two flights to Bengaluru while IndiGo is operating three flights and AirAsia is operating two flights to Bengaluru from VIzag. Akasa Air, Air India and IndiGo are operating one flight each from Vizag to Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I spoke to the CEO of the airline, he says the decision to pull out was based on profitability and limitations of aircraft. The CEO assured me that they would relaunch operations from Vizag in a year. I asked them about the employees, and he said that they would be relocated to the nearest airport from which the airline was operating,” Mr. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US