Advance booking facility for rail parcel space

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 September 2020 23:48 IST

Indian Railways has introduced advance booking facility for parcel space in Luggage Coaches (SLRs) available in passenger-carrying trains and in Parcel Vans (VPs) attached to the time-tabled parcel trains. Advance booking will be allowed only in parcel spaces, which are not already leased by Railways.

The advance booking of space in SLRs and VPs shall be permitted up to 120 days in advance, subject to payment of a nominal 10% of the total freight by the customer at the time of booking. The balance payment (90%) of the freight has to be paid at least 72 hours before the scheduled departure of the train for which the advance booking has been made.

In case, the customer wishes to cancel the booking, such cancellation should be done at least 72 hours before the scheduled departure of the train for which advance booking has been made. Only 50% of the advance freight shall be refunded.

In case of inability of railway administration to provide parcel space in the train on account of cancellation of train or for any other reason, full advance freight shall be refunded to the customer.

The advance indenting of parcel vans, to be attached to passenger-carrying trains and time-tabled parcel special trains, will also be permitted up to 120 days in advance on payment of prescribed Wagon Demand Registration Fee as per rules, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Further, Railways has also planned to attach additional Parcel Vans (VPs) to special trains to provide extra space for the parcel luggage in the specified routes.

One more Parcel Van is being attached to 01019/ 01020 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Special train for the convenience of cargo movers in this route.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava stated that this facility will immensely help the business persons, traders and cargo aggregators, especially those who are handling small quantities for transporting their consignments in a safe, economical and fast mode. He appealed to stakeholders to make use of the advance booking facility to plan their transportation needs and logistics as per their convenience.

Those wishing to book their parcels can contact the nearest railway station or call on: 08978080962.