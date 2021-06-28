Adhere to all safety precautions, Police Commissioner appeals to people

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 June 2021

‘Positivity rate can be brought down to 1% by adopting COVID appropriate behaviour’

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has appealed to people to cooperate in implementation of COVID-19 protocols by adhering to all safety precautions. The positivity rate in Visakhapatnam has come down to less than 5 %. By strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, it could be brought down to 1%, he said. People should come out of their homes, only if it was absolutely necessary, Mr. Sinha said.

Addressing the media near Kali Matha temple at R.K Beach Road here on Sunday, Mr. Sinha said that the city police have taken all measures to ensure strict implementation of the curfew in the city. He said that the police have been working in two shifts – from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. as part of enforcement. The police teams have been divided into two pickets – evening and night pickets. The evening picket comprises 42 law and order teams, 38 traffic teams and 19 crime teams. The night pickets include 35 L&O teams, 24 traffic teams and 37 crime beat police teams, he said.

The Police Commissioner said that since May 5, when the State government announced partial curfew, to June 26, the city police teams have booked 1,989 FIRs against people for violating curfew norms.

Between April 27 and May 4, the police teams have slapped fines of ₹100 against 50,000 people for moving in public places without masks. After the State government announced implementation of curfew, the police teams have, so far, imposed fines of ₹500 each on about 70,000 people for not wearing masks in public places.