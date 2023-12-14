ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Vistadome coach to Araku train

December 14, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on December 25 and 28.

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Vistadome coach will be attached to clear extra rush of tourist travelling to Araku during the winter season. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train, popularly known as Araku passenger, in order to clear extra rush of tourist travelling to Araku during the winter season.

In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on December 26 and 29, according to A. K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Passengers are requested to make use of this facility.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his recent visit to Simhachalam railway station, located in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, had agreed to allot additional coaches in view of the huge demand from tourists going to Araku during winter. He had also agreed to consider the demand for operation of special trains to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in view of the tremendous demand for trains from the city.

