December 15, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) won Environmental Excellence Award from Greentech Foundation for 2023 for its environmental practices and commitment to sustainability. Infrastructure such as Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Facilities, Mechanised Cargo Handling, Integrated Truck Tarpaulin Covering Facilities, Mechanised Road Cleaning was improved and the port banned the use of single-use plastic within its premises, according to a release here on Friday.

