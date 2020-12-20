Activists of Left parties stage protest against farm laws

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 December 2020 00:22 IST

Activists of the Left parties continued to stage protests here on Saturday in support of the farmers who are agitation near Delhi.

Staging a dharna near Gandhi Statue, they criticised the Union government for not responding to the demands of farmers despite 23 days of protest.

The agitators raised slogans against the BJP government.

They alleged that the new farm laws would only benefit corporates. As people from all sections are coming out in support of the agitation, the NDA government is trying all possible ways to stop the protest, they alleged.

CPI city secretary M. Pydiraju, leaders of the CPI(M) and others were present.