885 new cases take the tally to 23,814 in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 August 2020 22:55 IST

Six more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 162

As many as 885 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, taking the cumulative tally to 23,814. Six more persons from various areas succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 162.

As many as 1,752 persons who were being treated in hospitals and under home quarantines in the district have recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, as per an official COVID-19 bulletin. This is said to be the highest number of recoveries in a day since March.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active cases in the district is 5,432 while the number of discharged is 18,220.

The total number of clusters in the district as on Friday is 736. Among them, very active clusters are 66. The number of active and dormant clusters is 255 and 415 respectively.

According to the district administration, as many as 131 clusters from the district have not reported any COVID-19 case since the last 28 days. The Health Department officials have sent the report to the District Collector and he allowed them to denotify the clusters. On August 13, as many as 59 clusters were denotified and on August 14, norms were relaxed in 34 more clusters. It may be noted that it was in June, when a few clusters were denotified by the officials.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.