₹8.6 lakh collected as fine from people not wearing masks

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 July 2020 23:00 IST

Special drives conducted against violators of one-way rule

The city police have intensified drives and imposing fines against people who are going around on the roads without face masks.

Since June 24, when Police Commissioner R.K. Meena passed orders to impose fine on violators following instructions from the District Collector, till date, the police teams have imposed fines against 7,238 persons.

An amount of ₹8,68,560 was collected from the violators. Teams of police have been conducting checks at various places daily and urge people to wear mask to contain spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Cracking the whip

Following instructions from Mr. Meena, the traffic police conducted a special drive at various places and imposed fines on motorists violating one-way rule.

In these special drives conducted on July 17 and 18, the city traffic police have booked cases against 460 persons and collected fine of ₹4,60,000.

Mr. Meena said that drives against one-way and mask rules will continue in the city.