6,600 tribals from Paderu region in Andhra Pradesh receive ₹70k each under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

January 16, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated January 17, 2024 12:27 am IST - PADERU

As many as 6,600 tribals from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) from Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu region received the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme funds of ₹70,000 each. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the funds for these PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (JANMAN) beneficiaries on January 16. The ITDA organised the launch programme in a grand manner at Kothabhallaguda in Araku Valley mandal, where Mr. Narendra Modi interacted with one of the beneficiaries.

During the launch, Mr. Narendra Modi said that the country can only be developed when the government’s welfare schemes reach the tribals in interior hamlets. He said that the government is helping the tribals in all possible ways like Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, PM Kisan, PM Ujwal Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Cards and PMAY.

The Prime Minister interacted with a PVTG woman Swabi Ganga, a mother of two, from an interior Gadyaguda village of Araku mandal. Mr. Modi enquired with Ms. Ganga on how did she come to know about PM JANMAN, for which replied that an awareness programme was conducted about the scheme in her village last month. She also informed the PM that she had got 35 cents of land on which she along with her husband engage in agricultural works and grow coffee, pepper and millets. The tribal woman also explained how she makes use of the Union and the State Government’s financial aid given under PM Kisan and Rythu Bharosa schemes for her farming. She informed Mr. Narendra Modi that she was also trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. She also explained how the government’s welfare scheme’s have benefited their interior hamlets in the Agency areas.

The PM was impressed with her answers and appreciated her. He asked her how does she feel as Araku coffee is gaining international recognition. The tribal farmer said that she feels really happy with the fame and informed him that they have been getting good rate for coffee.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek said that through PM JANMAN, various government schemes involving 11 departments including housing scheme, health cards, gas connections, drinking water supply and forest land rights are being provided to the eligible beneficiaries. He informed the tribals that Mr. Narendra Modi had interacted with PVTGs from five States of the country including Andhra Pradesh.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, Joint Collector K. Karthik and others were present.

