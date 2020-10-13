60-year-old woman missing after car gets swept away in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2020 12:43 IST

A 60-year-old woman had gone missing after the car in which she was travelling was swept away in a gedda (stream) near Gannavaram Metta at Nathavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Monday morning.

According to Sub-Inspector of Nathavaram police station Mr Ramesh, a family of four had started for Tirupati from Narsipatnam Town. At around 5.30 a.m., when they reached Gannavaram Metta, a gedda was overflowing, but still they drove on and tried to drive across it. But due to heavy flow of water their car was swept away. While three persons came out safely, a 60-year old woman has gone missing.

Rain lashes district

Rain accompanied with gusty winds lashed the district till wee hours of Tuesday, as the deep depression crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours near Kakinada. Most parts of the city witnessed power cuts for several hours on Monday night.

A number of trees were uprooted due to gale and fell on road disrupting traffic at MVP Colony, Akkayyapalem, Tenneti Park, Gajuwaka and several other areas. Staff from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) were seen clearing the debris on the road on Tuesday morning and taking up restoration activities at low lying areas.

Clogged drains were cleared at several places. APEPDCL staff were also seen checking the damages. Number of geddas were seen overflowing over dangerous levels in rural areas. GVMC officials have confirmed that the water has started to recede from almost all low lying areas.