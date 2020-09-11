3.5 tonnes of seized ganja destroyed

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 September 2020 23:33 IST

About 3.5 tonnes of ganja seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in three different cases, was destroyed by the Customs Department, here on Friday. The seized ganja was handed over to the department by the DRI for storage and destruction. On Friday, it was incinerated at APPCB-controlled facility at Ramky Enviro Engineers in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City.

Advertising

Advertising