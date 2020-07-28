VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 28 July 2020 22:49 IST
Comments
30 nurses recruited
Updated: 28 July 2020 22:49 IST
The second counselling for the post of temporary COVID-19 was conducted on Tuesday.
In all, 30 staff nurses were recruited at the King George Hospital (KGH) here. The recruitment was done by KGH Superintendent and Andhra Medical College Principal as per the guidelines of the District Selection Committee.
All the candidates were asked to report for duties from Wednesday.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...