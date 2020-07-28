30 nurses recruited

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020 22:49 IST

The second counselling for the post of temporary COVID-19 was conducted on Tuesday.

In all, 30 staff nurses were recruited at the King George Hospital (KGH) here. The recruitment was done by KGH Superintendent and Andhra Medical College Principal as per the guidelines of the District Selection Committee.

All the candidates were asked to report for duties from Wednesday.