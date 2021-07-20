3-year-old dies in road accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 July 2021 01:03 IST

An infant died in a road accident on the National Highway at Madhurawada here on Monday. The police said that the accident took place when Sujatha of MVP Colony with her daughter Grandhi Jahnavisri (3) went to their relatives’ house at Madhurawada. On their way back, while they were crossing the highway, a lorry hit a scooter. The scooter fell on Jahnavisri killing her on the spot. Sujatha and the motorist were also severely injured in the accident.

They were rushed to a hospital with severe injuries. The details of the scooter rider were not known. The lorry driver, who was responsible for the accident, sped away and was caught by the police at Kommadi Junction.

