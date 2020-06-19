29 new cases take tally to 382 in Vizag district

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 June 2020 23:01 IST

This has been the biggest single-day spike so far

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Friday taking the tally to 382. Till date, this has been the biggest single-day spike of COVID cases in the district.

The total number of active cases in the district as on Thursday is 200. Meanwhile, 14 patients were discharged after testing negative. The total number of discharged persons stands at 181. It may be remembered that one person died from Chengalraopeta area.

According to officials, among the 29 cases, nine cases were reported from Zone II, which includes six members of a family from Balaji Nagar, two persons from Peda Jalaripeta and one from Kirlampudi Layout. This apart a woman from Arilova area with a travel history to Srikakulam, four PG medical students and one staff nurse from King George Hospital (KGH) and a woman who came for treatment at KGH also tested positive.

The medical students and the staff nurse have contracted the virus from her, it was learnt. A large number of KGH staff are being sent to quarantine.

Meanwhile, a police inspector working with the city police, residing in Appannapalem area, has tested positive. Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, said that as on Friday, the total number of very active clusters was 31, while active clusters were 38.