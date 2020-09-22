23 smart signals go operational in the city

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2020 00:21 IST

Trial run successfully completed, says official

All the 23 smart signals that were under trial run since September 7, have been regularised and have gone operational from Monday.

The signals were erected at various places such as Girijan Bhavan, Jodugullapalem, Pandurangapuram, Coastal Battery, Haritha Lodge, DRM Office, Leelamahal Junction, Port Hospital and other places.

Advertising

Advertising

ADCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that the trial run was completed successfully.

“Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha is monitoring the progress and we will shortly complete the erection of another 27 smart signals,” he said.

As of now there are 50 smart signals operating in the city and additional 50 were sanctioned under the GVMC smart city project.

Out of them, 23 have gone operational and the remaining 27 will be completed shortly, he said.

With the completion of 50 signals under the smart city project, the city will have 100 smart signals, covering the entire city and also the NH stretch from Anandapuram to Lankelapalem.

Mr. Adinaryana has appealed to the public to follow the traffic signals and welcomed suggestions. “People who intend to give suggestions can call me at 94407 96004,” he said.