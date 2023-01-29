200 tribal youth from three States participating in youth exchange programme in Visakhapatnam

January 29, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 200 tribal youths from various districts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha States are participating in the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, being organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Visakhapatnam, at the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission at Rushikonda.

Tribal youth from Sukma, Bastar, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon districts of Chhattisgarh, Gumla, Kuniti, Lohardaga and Latehar districts of Jharkhand and Khandamal district of Odisha are participating in the programme.

The programme, which commenced on Saturday, will conclude on February 3.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, who participated as the chief guest at the inaugural function, called upon the participants to follow the ideals of freedom struggle in letter and spirit. He spoke on the rich heritage, culture and diversity of India.

Assistant Commissioner of 198th CRPF Battalion Ashu Kumari attended as the special guest.

Principal of GVP College of Degree and PG Courses S. Rajani, APRO of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan B. Srinivasa Rao, State Director of NYKS (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry(retd) N.S Manoranjan and District Youth Officer of NYK, Vizag G. Maheswararao were among those who participated in the inaugural function.

The weeklong tribal youth exchange programme consists of lectures, seminars, field visits to create awareness among the participants about the diverse culture of India.