19-year-old youth ends his life in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 January 2021 14:26 IST

A 19-year-old youth allegedly ended his life, after reportedly being disappointed for being rejected in a selection process to enter the armed forces, at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam city, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Singh, a resident of Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

According to preliminary investigation by Malkapuram police, the deceased was a resident of Delhi and had come to his relatives house at Malkapuram to attend the selection process.

He had been attending the selection process from December 31, 2020 to January 6, 2021, being held at 104 Area in the city. Apparently, after four rounds of selection process, he was rejected in the fifth round. Disappointed with the result, Vaibhav attempted suicide at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He was shifted to hospital immediately, but died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.

Those in distress can call 100.