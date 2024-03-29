17-year-old polytechnic student dies after jumping from college building in Visakhapatnam

March 29, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 17-year-old polytechnic student ended her life by jumping from the college building at Madhurawada here on Friday. In her text message to her sister before ending life, which is being considered as a ‘suicide note’ by the police, the minor girl has alleged sexual harassment as the reason. She also stated that alike her, many others girls in the college have been facing the same issue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) G. Suneel said that the girl had alleged sexual harassment, but did not mention whether there was involvement of the faculty or students or some other persons. He said that based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation is on.

The police are retrieving the Call Data Records (CDR) of the victim.

Women organisations from the city expressed concern over the incident and sought speedy investigation. They also demanded strict action against the culprits involved in the case.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

